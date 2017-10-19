CNN’s Anthony Bourdain travels Armenia and Artsakh filming for ‘Parts Unknown’

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Famous US chef Anthony Bourdain is visiting Armenia and Artsakh for his Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown TV show on CNN, Asbarez reported citing Bourdain’s social media account.

In Shushi, Artsakh, an interview and lunch were held at the Jdrduz canyon, where Bourdain “enjoyed a spread of ‘jingalov hats,’ ‘shila,’ ‘khorovatz,’ homemade Armenian yogurt, and mulberry and cornelian cherry vodka.”

During his Armenia visit, Bourdain was accompanied by Sergey Sargsyan and Narek Margaryan, the hosts of Armcomedy.