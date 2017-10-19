Armenian PM holds meeting with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the current agenda of Armenian-Russian allied relations.

They attached importance to the further development and expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries, and in this context discussed issues relating to increasing the trade turnover volumes.

Other issues relating to the upcoming official visit of the Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Armenia and the session of the Eurasian inter-governmental council to be held in Yerevan were touched upon.