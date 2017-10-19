Chairman of Urban Development Committee reports process of investment programs to President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Narek Sargsyan briefed President Serzh Sargsyan on the activities of 2016-2017, existing problems, upcoming projects and actions.

The Chairman presented the Committee’s work on facilitation of construction procedures, issuance of e-permits, design and introduction of new technologies in the construction sector, licensing procedures and others.

Narek Sargsyan also presented the work aimed at improving the legislative and normative field of the urban development sector, namely the formation of modernizing the price formation methodology of construction works, principles of calculation of construction work prices, design and modernization of normative documents, reduction of seismic risks of structures etc.

The Chairman also mentioned the committee’s programs for state-funded accommodation provision in the provinces, and those directions of construction which relate to the creation of educational, cultural and sports infrastructures.

The Chairman also stressed the investment programs which are coordinated by the committee, especially the Old Yerevan program, and the investment programs in Gyumri, Jermuk, Tsakhkadzor and Dilijan, as well as the Noah Armenian Ethnographic District.

The President instructed to continue consistent work for facilitating the permit issuance process for the implementation of investment programs.

The Chairman was also tasked to focus on the programs implemented in coordination of the ministry of territorial administration and development in special urban development regulated settlements, including those which are first of all in Gyumri, Vanadzor, Jermuk, Dilijan and Tsakhkadzor.