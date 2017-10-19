FM Nalbandian highlights importance of launching Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia enjoys close ties with the European Union and intends to expand the comprehensive cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said in his remarks at the 4th European Armenian Convention in Brussels, reports Armenpress.

“The European Union provides valuable assistance for the ongoing reforms in our country, supports the efforts made by Armenia towards the continuous promotion of human rights and the rule of law, further strengthening of democratic institutions, improving judiciary and effective governance. I would like also to emphasize our cooperation in the context of parliamentary elections held in Armenia last April”, the FM said.

Edward Nalbandian added that the support of the European Union also extends to different sectors of Armenia’s economy, including energy, transport, agriculture. Some of them have a regional importance, like the modernization of the Armenia-Georgia border checkpoints and the construction of the high voltage transmission lines. “We actively cooperate in the fields of education, innovation, science and culture, including through such programs as Horizon 2020, Erasmus Plus and others. This year we have concluded the negotiations with the European Union on "Creative Europe" programme and the Common Aviation Area Agreement”, he stated.

The FM specifically highlighted that the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement has been finalized and initialed. The signing of the Agreement can become one of the main achievements of the EU Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in Brussels in November.

Among the issues on the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda, the minister also highlighted the importance of launching the visa liberalization dialogue that was one of the commitments enshrined in the Riga declaration of the EU Eastern Partnership and is an important component for the enhanced mobility and deepening of people to people contacts.