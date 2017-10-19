Azerbaijan is not ready to accept OSCE Minsk Group’s proposals – Australian MP on Artsakh issue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to accept the proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group, whereas Azerbaijan is not, Australian MP John Alexander said in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“After the 1994 ceasefire the OSCE Minsk Group has been responsible for moving forward the negotiations aimed at monitoring the ceasefire and settling the conflict. The talk is about the three main proposals aimed at reducing tension: withdrawal of snipers from the line of contact, increase of number of OSCE observers in the region and installation of investigative mechanisms to determine which side is responsible for future ceasefire violations. These proposals refer to both sides of the conflict”, the Australian lawmaker said, adding that these proposals on establishing trust and security are directed for the stabilization of the region and control of further aggression.

John Alexander said as an OSCE partner Australia also has a role on sharing the norms and commitments.