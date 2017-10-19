President of Artsakh meets with leadership of AGBU Europe in Brussels

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. On October 19 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan had a meeting in Brussels with Nadia Gortzounian, President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Europe and Nicolas Tavitian Director of AGBU Europe to discuss issues related to the implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan acknowledged the active participation of the AGBU in the socioeconomic development of the Artsakh Republic, as well as in making Artsakh recognizable at various international institutions and providing truthful information about our country.