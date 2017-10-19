Australia has long supported OSCE Minsk Group’s peaceful efforts on NK conflict, says MP David Feeney

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Parliament of Australia David Feeney talked about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Armenian National Committee of Australia reports.

In particular the lawmaker talked about the recent visit of Senator for New South Wales Concetta Fierravanti-Wells to Azerbaijan after which the Senator announced that Australia supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its stance on the Artsakh issue.

David Feeney said this statement is not in accordance with Australia’s stance.

“This statement ignores Australia’s long support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group aimde at peacefully settling the Karabakh conflict which are based on the principles of equal rights and peoples’ right to self-determination”, the MP said.

The MP also comprehensively presented the details of ‘Azerbaijani Laundromat’, as well as the Azerbaijani leadership’s involvement in the corruption scandal.