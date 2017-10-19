Nest Labs founder, iPod designer Tony Fadell to receive Armenian Presidential Award for IT

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Nest Labs founder and iPod brand creator Tony Fadell has received the 2017 Armenian Presidential Award for global contribution in Information Technologies.

“Tony Fadell is a legendary person in the IT branch, he is the creator of the digital iPod player. Until 2008, Fadell worked for Apple, after which he founded Nest Labs in 2010, which he subsequently sold to Google for 3 billion dollars. He is the youngest laureate whom we will be hosting in Armenia”, Hovik Musayelyan, chairman of the executive council of the Armenian Presidential Award for global contribution in the IT sector told a press conference in the Armenian Presidential Palace on October 19.

He reminded that this is already the 8th year that the Armenian Presidential Award is bestowed, and IT moguls arrive in Armenia and have meetings with young Armenian IT professionals, students and lecturers.

Fadell will arrive in Armenia November 14.

“During the visit a private meeting will be held between him and the Armenian President, the official awarding ceremony, and a meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister. Tony Fadell will be given the title of Honorary Doctor in the Polytechnic University in Yerevan, after which he will meet with the academic staff and students. He will later pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial”, Musayelyan said.

Chief of Staff of the President’s Office Armen Gevorgyan, who also serves as the chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Presidential Awards, said the awards bring the spotlight on the prospects of development of the IT sector in Armenia.

“Technological development is one of the prospects of our country, in which IT professionals themselves will have great contribution. This year, the Armenian Presidential Award will be received by a person who has significant reputation in the sector”, Gevorgyan said, adding that the main purpose is to present Armenia to the world as a country with serious progress in the IT field.

The Awards are sponsored by Viva Cell.

Viva Cell CEO Ralph Yirikian said serious work is required for the development of IT in the country, in order to make Armenia more recognizable in terms of its achievements and progress.

Previously the Presidential Award was bestowed to CEO and chairman of the board of Intel Corporation, Apple Computer founder Steve Wozniak, Chairman Emeritus of Synaptics, president of Federico and Elvia Faggin Foundation Federico Faggin and others.