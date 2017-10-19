‘ОK Armenia’ event on deepening tourism ties between Armenia and Russia held in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. ‘ОК Армения’ (OK Armenia) event-presentation was held in the Lotte Plaza Hotel in St. Petersburg on October 12 which has been organized by the Armenian Embassy in Russia and the Armenian Consulate General in St. Petersburg, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The event was dedicated to the tourism attractiveness of Armenia and Artsakh.

The presentation was attended by Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, Armenian Consul General in St. Petersburg Hrayr Karapetyan, as well as a number of Russian officials, representatives of over 90 tourism companies, hotel complexes and tourism information agencies.

The Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan delivered opening remarks at the event, stating that such events further deepen the tourism ties between Armenia and Russia and enable major tourism companies of St. Petersburg to get acquainted with the tourism field and historical-cultural values of Armenia and Artsakh.

During the event the guests had a chance to listen to Armenian music and dance, taste Armenian dishes and drinks.