Armenia, Canada actively cooperate within International Organization of La Francophonie

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Canada Levon Martirosyan on October 17 had a meeting with Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Ambassador thanked the Ottawa Mayor for the close cooperation with the embassy and expressed readiness to continue the joint works in future.

Jim Watson in his turn congratulated the Armenian Ambassador on assuming the post and expressed hope that his efforts will further develop the Armenian-Canadian bilateral ties.

The sides discussed different spheres of bilateral relations highlighting the achievements recorded.

They attached importance to the active cooperation between Armenia and Canada within the frames of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

The officials also exchanged views on further developing the decentralized cooperation.