President Sargsyan signs several bills into law


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed several bills into law today, particularly the bills on ratifying the Minamata Convention on mercury, ratifying the agreement on encouragement of investments and mutual protection between the governments of Armenia and the UAE, and ratifying the agreement between the Armenian government and Nefco, the president’s office said.



