In order to exclude military operations in NK conflict zone the sides should implement the agreements – OSCE MG former US Co-Chair

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Many of the factors caused by the April four-day war do not only exist, but they have further aggravated, Magdalena Grono – representative of International Crisis Group said at the hearings on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the US Congress Helsinki Commission, Voice of America reports. She said the sides today neither trust each other nor the mediation process.

“Thus, Azerbaijan suspects the mediators in an attempt to perpetuate the current status quo, and the Armenian side no more trusts the security guarantees. Moreover, through the weapons of Russia, Turkey, Pakistan and Israel the number and quality of weapons has further increased by the Azerbaijani policy run in the conflict region. As a result, the line of contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan is one of the most militarized zones in the world”, Magdalena Grono said. She stated that the humanitarian organizations in the region are so concerned that at the moment they develop action plans in case of possible war.

Former US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Carey Cavanaugh (1999-2001) said the sides should implement the already reached agreements to minimize the possibility of military operations, which are the followings: to increase the number of international observers in the line of contact and give them powers to investigate ceasefire violation cases.

“If the sides are unable to implement them, perhaps, we should reach signing of agreements between other forces instead. For instance, Turkey and Russia can be committed not to interfere if the conflict turns into military operations. The United States can exchange data of special services with Russia over the ceasefire violations in Nagorno Karabakh”, Carey Cavanaugh said.

Former OSCE Minsk Group American Co-Chair James Warlick (2013-2016) stated that despite the media reports the stances of the sides are in fact quite close to each other.

“The sides have reached an agreement almost for several times, and the last one was in 2011”, James Warlick said. According to the Ambassador, the proposals on the table, as well as the referendum on Karabakh’s status, the international security guarantees, the land border between Armenia and Karabakh and the return of Azerbaijani regions must be viewed as one collective agreement. Regardless of contradictions all experts agree that no one needs a new war and new victims.