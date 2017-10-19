New Russia-supplied 129-seat EMU to operate Yerevan-Gyumri route

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The modern electric train (EMU – electric multiple unit), which was supplied to Armenia from Russia, will operate the Yerevan-Gyumri route, South Caucasian Railways spokesman Vardan Aloyan told ARMENPRESS.

Aloyan said the train is currently undergoing tests.

“I believe we won’t have any issues and it [the train] will soon begin to operate”, he said, adding that it is a 129-seat train.

The train is equipped with all technical requirements, ranging from ACs to information screens and fire prevention systems.

It the new train is justified, then new shipments are possible in the future.