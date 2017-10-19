Foreign investors in Armenian Eurobonds trust government’s policy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. As long as no decrease of profitably and obvious alienation tendency of Armenian Eurobonds are seen, then the governmental financial or fiscal policy inspires trust among investors in Armenian securities, Khosrov Harutyunyan, the chairman of the parliamentary committee of economic affairs, told ARMENPRESS in an interview, commenting on the decision on financing the budget deficit and the 500 million dollar Eurobonds through issuing domestic debt.

“For the first time we are discussing a new strategy for managing foreign debt and we are going to attempt to gradually increase the share of our domestic debt in the foreign debt. We will mostly try to take debt from our own residents, meaning through issuing short-term state bonds”, the MP said.

According to him, when the domestic debt is surpassing the foreign debts, the probability of appearing in a crisis through debt is significantly reduced, because it is easier to make regulations inside the country.

He said there is still no final assessment in terms of whether or not the existence of Eurobonds in the foreign debt is justified.

“Eurobonds are a very interesting indicator, for example, surely those companies who have acquired Armenian Eurobonds, meaning they have given loans to us, they closely follow the Armenian government’s policy, and if they were to feel even the slightest threat to their interests, they would immediately sell those Eurobonds, something we don’t see today”, he said.

Recently Armenia’s finance minister Vardan Aramyan gave an interview to Reuters, where he said the government has planned to issue 500 million dollar worth of Eurobonds in 2019 or 2020 to re-finance the 2013 issued 7-year term bonds.

The minister said the government doesn’t need to involve money from abroad in the upcoming years and will finance the budget deficit through issuing domestic debt.