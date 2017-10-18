Armenian Parliament Speaker meets Marshal of Polish Senate

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan met with Marshal of the Polish Senate (upper house of the parliament) Stanisław Karczewski on October 18, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Ara Babloyan thanked for the warm reception and expressed hope the visit of Armenia’s parliamentary delegation will give new impetus to the Armenian-Polish inter-parliamentary ties and friendship of the two peoples. The Speaker said this year in the bilateral relations is unique since it marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, as well as the 650th anniversary of formation of the Armenian community.

“There is a high level political dialogue between our states, all necessary preconditions exist for expanding the interstate relations”, Babloyan said. In this context he highlighted further deepening the mutual visits and contacts between the friendship groups.

Commenting on the role of the Armenian community in Poland, Ara Babloyan said it is an important bridge in the Armenian-Polish relations. He reminded that in 2005 the Sejm of Poland (lower house of the parliament) adopted a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Speaking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Armenian Parliament Speaker said Armenia doesn’t see any alternative to the peaceful settlement of the conflict, and unlike Azerbaijan, Armenia doesn’t want the region to once again appear in a nightmare of war. “During the four-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan last year in April the atrocities of the Azerbaijani side showed the attitude of that country’s leadership towards a human life. Armenophobia is the main part of state policy in Azerbaijan. In such circumstances the exercise of the NK people’s right to self-determination is not only the desire of the Artsakh people, but also the only key to a fair settlement of the conflict. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is a human rights issue. It can be settled only through the people’s free self-determination. Azerbaijan has no legal, political and moral grounds for claims over Nagorno Karabakh”, Ara Babloyan said.

In his turn Stanisław Karczewski thanked Ara Babloyan for the visit and said Poland remains a good friend and is Armenia’s ambassador in Europe.

He thanked for Armenia’s support to Poland’s being elected as a member of the UN Security Council.

Parliament Speaker Babloyan invited Stanisław Karczewski to Armenia on official visit.

The Armenian delegation also participated in the session of the Polish Senate.



