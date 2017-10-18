PM Karapetyan attends opening of renovated Rustaveli street in Gyumri

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan visited Gyumri on October 18 during which he attended the opening of Rustaveli street which has been renovated within the frames of Kumayri historical center development program, press service of the government told Armenpress.

During the tour the PM got acquainted with the results of the renovation works.

The PM attached importance to the Kumayri historical center development program, the restoration of historical-cultural values of Shiraz and Rustaveli streets and the improvement of infrastructures.

Within the frames of the program centers for art, crafts, entertainment will be created, different business programs will be implemented, attractive conditions will be created for tourists in Gyumri’s historical center.

The PM told reporters that he liked the renovated street very much, and the next street will be the Shiras street which will be renovated under the same program. It is planned to launch the construction works in March, 2018. “We will definitely complete the Kumayri historical center’s program. Our main goal is to maintain Gyumri’s uniqueness”, he said.

The residents of Gyumri thanked the PM for implementation of the program and for always keeping Gyumri in spotlight.

Thereafter, PM Karapetyan visited the newly-opened information center for visitors of Gyumri, got acquainted with its services provided. It was reported that the center will serve as a place providing any kind of information about Armenia and Gyumri to a tourist.