Serj Tankian announces 7 notes music challenge-competition

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Lead vocalist of System of A Down, singer/songwriter Serj Tankian announced 7 notes music competition-challenge, reports Armenpress.

“A lot of people ask me where the music comes from, where the songs come from. I always frankly believe that they come from collective consciousness, that they don’t necessary reside within an artist. Every song begins with an idea, a concept or a sound”, he said in a video on Youtube.

The singer adds that the challenge is simple. “You got these 7 notes you have to start with, so the first 7 notes of your composition have to be these 7 notes. You can make a jazz song, a rock song, symphony, whatever music you want. It can’t be longer than three minutes. The rest is up to you. I am Serj Tankian and this is my challenge, I give you 7 notes and you give me your best”, he said.

The winner of the challenge will get a prize worth 5000 USD.