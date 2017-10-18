Armenian minister, Canadian Ambassador discuss cooperation prospects in defense field
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan on October 18 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Armenia John Ronald Kur (residence in Moscow), press service of the ministry told Armenpress.
During the meeting the cooperation prospects of Armenia and Canada in the field of defense were discussed. The sides expressed readiness to observe the cooperation opportunities in peacekeeping and other spheres.
The meeting also touched upon international and regional security issues.
