Armenian and Polish FMs to hold talks in Yerevan


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Poland Witold Waszczykowski will visit Armenia on October 20, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Polish FM will be hosted by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and Polish FM Witold Waszczykowski will hold talks based on the results of which they will make statements for the media.



