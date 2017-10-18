Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker calls on Azerbaijani FM not to show his own primitive thinking by absurd statements


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Both Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov and president Ilham Aliyev are known for their irresponsible and absurd statements, Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, said, commenting on Mammadyarov’s statement according to which after the negotiations between the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents in Geneva Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan left the joint statement frameworks.

“Thus, there is no need to once again show the primitive thinking he has”, Sharmazanov told Armenpress.



