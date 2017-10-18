Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-10-17
YEREVAN, 18 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 481.50 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.45 drams to 565.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 8.39 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.04 drams to 633.85 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 280.88 drams to 19888.68 drams. Silver price down by 4.56 drams to 264.87 drams. Platinum price down by 258.61 drams to 14365.98 drams.
