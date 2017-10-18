Iran-EAEU temporary free trade agreement to facilitate export of 40 types of Armenian goods

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The preparation process of signing a temporary free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) comes to its final stage, Armenian minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan told reporters, reminding that the abovementioned works are being coordinated by Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“The agreement also includes 40 types of goods that are being produced in Armenia and have a demand in the Iranian market. These are the proposals of the Armenian side. After the signing of the agreement the entry of these goods to the Iranian market will be simplified. There are both non-tariff and tariff regulations over which there will be simplifications”, the minister said, adding that by this the Armenian products will become more competitive in the Iranian market.

The minister touched upon the 11.2% export growth from Armenia to Iran in the 8 months of 2017, stating that it is an unprecedented figure.

Suren Karayan attached importance to the mutual recognition process of standards used on the products with Iran. He said at the moment talks are underway to establish assessment bodies in two countries to test the mandatory safety requirements for food and non-food products. According to him, the Halal office opened in Yerevan in March provides a certificate which operates in 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Thus, the goods produced in Armenia are certified here and sold in the markets of the abovementioned countries.

As for the works on creating the Meghri free economic zone, the minister said one of the first projects of the newly-established Pan-Armenian investment fund is the creation and financing of this zone.