Armenia, Syria to cooperate in transport, communication and IT fields

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan on October 18 held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Syria to Armenia Mohammed Haj Ibrahim, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister talked about the opportunities of mutual cooperation in transport, communication and IT fields. He said he will be happy if Syrian companies participate in programs important for Armenia.

The Syrian Ambassador thanked for the reception and talked about the current situation in Syria and the issue of restoring the transportation routes, stating that he hopes for restoring and developing the relations with Armenia in particular in the fields of passenger and cargo transportations. The Ambassador said they will present concrete cooperation proposals to the Syrian transport minister in the near future.

Minister Martirosyan said he is ready to cooperate in the fields of transport, communication, as well as to discuss the proposed programs.

The meeting also touched upon the steps aimed at establishing relations in the IT field. The Ambassador said he is aware of Armenia’s achievements and progress in the IT field and added that at the moment Syria needs such specialists. Agreement was reached over a meeting to be organized soon.