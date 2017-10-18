Armenian violinist Nikolay Madoyan sets Guinness World Record

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Renowned violinist Nikolay Madoyan has set a Guinness World Record for an uninterrupted performance which lasted 33 hours, 2 minutes and 41 seconds. The performance was held February 11-12, 2017 in the Komitas Chamber Music Hall in Yerevan.

Madoyan said he dedicates the record for the country and for the heroes of the 4 day war of Artsakh.

“I selected 59 famous and rather difficult violin pieces of music to set the record. I also included 4 Armenian works, three from Komitas and one from Edvard Baghdasaryan”, the violinist said.

Madoyan has set another record, which has been submitted for approval by the Guinness Record office, but they haven’t yet responded. The record was set by playing Nikolay Rimski-Korsakov’s Flight of the Bumblebee in just 46 seconds.