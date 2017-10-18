Prime Minister Karapetyan views construction site of Dvin Hotel in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the construction site of the Dvin hotel complex on October 18 in Yerevan.

Back in 2016, the government had approved the investment program on reconstructing the hotel complex.

The PM toured the construction site and reviewed the ongoing work.

Karapetyan was briefed on the project and future actions. The reconstruction is planned to be completed by September 1, 2018.

The reconstruction is carried out by CCG Caucasian Communication Group and Davit Bek Entertainments LLC.

As a result of the reconstruction, a one-of-a-kind hotel complex with a total of 55000 sq. m. space will be available in Yerevan, with nearly 42 billion drams investments and creation of 400 jobs.

The hotel complex will also feature an Apartment Plaza.