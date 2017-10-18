Armenian President holds meeting with Investigative Committee chiefs of Russia, Belarus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting on October 18 with Alexander Bastrikin, president of Russia’s Investigative Committee, and Ivan Noskyevich, president of Belarus’s Investigative Committee – who arrived in Yerevan to participate in the session of the joint board of the investigative committees of Armenia, Russia and Belarus.

During the meeting the President highlighted close and daily cooperation between law enforcement agencies, emphasizing that Armenia encourages exchange of experience and close professional interaction between state structures of partner countries in various branches, taking into consideration that new technologies and opportunities are appearing in the rapidly changing world, which contribute to the finding more effective salutation and improvement of work.

The President said the joint session format is a food platform for partnership and wished successful work.

The Investigative Committee presidents expressed gratitude for organizing the Yerevan session on a high level and were pleased to note the results of the work.

The presidents of the Belarus and Russia Investigative Committees highlighted the Memorandum of Understanding which was signed during the session, under which cooperation will be encouraged and exchange of experience will be carried out in various directions of joint significance.