Armenia’s Ghazaryan meets Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Lisbon, wishes good luck for upcoming Manchester United match


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Footballer of Armenia’s national team Gevorg Ghazaryan met with his teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Lisbon to wish the Manchester United midfielder good luck for his upcoming match.

Manchester United will compete against Benfica in a Champions League group match.

Ghazaryan, who also plays for the Portuguese Maritimu, wished good luck and success to Mkhitaryan.



