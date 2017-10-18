Three Armenian chess players bestowed with FIDE Grandmaster title

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Three chess players of Armenia’s youth team have been awarded with the Grandmaster title by FIDE.

Hayk Martirosyan, Manuel Petrosyan and Arman Michayelyan have been awarded the Grandmaster title during the 88th FIDE Congress.

Rafayel Bakunts was given the International Master title, and Sona Asatryan was awarded with the women’s international master title for winning the European U18 championship.