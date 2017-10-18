Armenia’s civil aviation chief, Italy’s Elitaliana executives discuss launching helicopter flights

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Avetisyan, director of Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation held a meeting October 18 with Alessandro Giulivi, CEO of Elitaliana, an Italian helicopter company founded in 1964.

During the meeting the Italian delegation presented the company’s activities and services, and mentioned their interest on rendering helicopter services in Armenia.

Avetisyan welcomed Elitaliana’s interest and mentioned the ongoing steps for the development of civil aviation and stressed the existing need of helicopter flights in Armenia.

The aviation department chief also proposed his readiness in assisting further works.