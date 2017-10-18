“For the realization of the Chinese Dream” – 19th National Congress of Communist Party commences in Beijing

BEIJING, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was officially opened on October 18 in the country’s Parliament in Beijing.

General Secretary of the Communist Party, President of China Xi Jinping delivered a speech during the Congress, ARMENPRESS special correspondent reports from Beijing.

During the nearly 3,5 hour long speech, Xi Jinping summed up the work of the previous years and presented the goals and tasks which the political party is planning to implement in the upcoming years.

“The main focus of the congress is to persistently struggle for the realization of the great revival dream of the Chinese nation – remaining committed to our initial goal and not forgetting about our mission for a single moment”, the Chinese president said in his opening remarks.

He emphasized that during the past five years they’ve had great successes in building the economic system, implementation of multilateral reforms, development of democracy and organization of the legal system, improvement of the population’s living standards, strengthening the military and implementation of multi-vector diplomacy.

Speaking about the modernization of the economic system, Xi Jinping highlighted the development of village communities.

“Agricultural issues have fundamental nature, since the national economy and the living standard of the people depend on it. It is necessary to create and heal those institutions, mechanisms and systems which will provide the integrated development of villages and cities”, he said.

The president also highlighted the increase of the population’s living standards. “The interests of the people should be placed above all”, he said.

As measures for this task, he mentioned increasing the educational level, labor capacity and wages. He also stressed the implemented work and the significance of future steps for combating poverty.

Speaking about the country’s military, the president spoke about the importance of modernization the national defense and the armed forces. “Defense and Army building faces a historic commence. We intend to adapt our strategic course to the new conditions of the world. It is necessary to create powerful and modern Army, Navy and Air Force, missile systems, in order to overcome the missions of the new era with honor”, he said.

In the final part of his speech, Xi Jingpin said: “If the youth grows and develops, then the state will also prosper. If the youth gathers strengths, then the state is becoming powerful. If the young generation has high ideals and big capacities, and is able to take up great responsibilities, then a great future waits for the country, and wonderful prospects for the people”.

The Congress will last until October 34.

Araks Kasyan