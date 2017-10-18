Weapons supply from CSTO member to Azerbaijan is unacceptable for Armenia, says MP Nahapetyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Koryun Nahapetyan, chairman of the defense and security affairs committee of the Armenian Parliament says the weapons supply to Azerbaijan from a CSTO member country is unacceptable.

In an interview with ARMENPRESS Nahapetyan commented on the probability of Belarus selling its Polonez multiple rocket launchers to Azerbaijan, saying that it is painful for Armenia that a CSTO member country can sell weapons to a county which is carrying out aggressive policy against a member country of the same organization.

“We must state this and talk about it out loud. Azerbaijan can acquire weapons from different countries, and it is up to any country to decide what kind of cooperation to have with another country, including defense cooperation”, Nahapetyan said.

The lawmaker added that if we have a common approach within the CSTO, and our interests must be common in terms of security, then the collective security must be a priority for all members of the organization. “This is why I consider it to be unacceptable”, Nahapetyan said.

Earlier Belarusian and Azerbaijani media reported that the presidents of the two countries have discussed the supply of Belarusian Polonez multiple rocket launchers to Baku.