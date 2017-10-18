LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-10-17
LONDON, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.09% to $2136.00, copper price down by 0.24% to $7065.00, lead price down by 2.60% to $2510.00, nickel price down by 0.97% to $11745.00, tin price down by 0.48% to $20600.00, zinc price down by 4.88% to $3102.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.84% to $60000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
