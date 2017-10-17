Planning for peace should be focus of all endeavours - OSCE Chairmanship

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Austrian OSCE Chairmanship closely followed the meeting of the President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, organized under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Geneva on 16 October, ARMENPRESS reports reads the statement issues by the Austrian OSCE Chairmanship.

“We are pleased to see the fresh impetus and commitment by the Presidents to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and seek additional steps to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact,” a spokesperson of the OSCE Chairmanship said.

“The Chairmanship hopes this renewed engagement will be reflected in concrete steps to peacefully resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Planning for peace should be the focus of the endeavours. Represented by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference, the Chairmanship underlines its continued readiness to further support the efforts for peace on all sides.”