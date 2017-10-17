New, high-class and modern electric train testes in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia Vahan Martirosyan visited Yerevan locomotive depot on October 17 to get acquainted with the technical capacities of the new, high-class and modern electric train imported from Russia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.

Director General of the "South-Caucasian Raliway" Sergey Valko presented the technical capacities of the train to the Minister.

The new train is comfortable for everyone, including for disabled. It’s equipped with elevators which help passengers with wheelchairs to get on/off the train.

The two-wagon electric train has 129 seats. It has ventilation, sterilization, fire fighting systems, emergency exit windows, screens for information.

The train is still in the stage of testing.

The high-class electric train was brought to Armenia in line with the agreement reached between the Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan and the leadership of the Open Joint Stock Company “Russian Railways”.