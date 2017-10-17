Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-10-17

YEREVAN, 17 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.03 drams to 481.35 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.55 drams to 565.97 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 8.40 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.22 drams to 637.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 58.52 drams to 20169.56 drams. Silver price is up by 3.26 drams to 269.43 drams. Platinum price is up by 62.81 drams to 14624.59 drams.