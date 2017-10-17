19th National Congress of Communist Party to determine future five years of China

BEIJING, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China , which will be held October 18, has vital significance for the country, because the path of China for the upcoming five years depends on it, spokesman of the congress Tuo Zhen said during a press conference in the Chinese Parliament, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from Beijing.

“This congress will form the main directions and principles of actions and policy – to remain committed to the requirements of the given time. It will specify the strategic programs and upcoming steps of the party and the country”, he said.

The speaker said that the congress’ agenda was clarified in the morning of October 17 during a preparation meeting. The agenda includes the discussion and adoption of reforms in the constitution of the communist party and the selection of the 19th central committee and the 19th central commission for Discipline Inspection. The party will elect a General Secretary during the congress, a position currently held by Xi Jinping – the President of China.

Tuo Zhen said preparations for the 19th Congress began since October of 2016.

He emphasized that this time the number of women and ethnic minorities was increased among the 2280 delegates, with representatives of 43 different ethnic groups included.

Araks Kasyan