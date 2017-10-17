Armenia and EU have no disagreements on future operation of Metsamor NPP, says lawmaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The European Union doesn’t put forward new questions and isn’t saying that Armenia cannot have its nuclear power plant. The EU is saying that the resource of the current nuclear power plant is nearing its completion and decisions should be made in this regard, Khosrov Harutyunyan, chairman of the parliamentary committee on economic affairs said, commenting on the point in the Armenia-EU comprehensive and expanded partnership agreement draft regarding the further destiny of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant.

“Armenia and the EU don’t have disagreements in this matter, moreover I would like to draw your attention on the fact that we have an agreement with Russia, agreed also with the IAEA, and are working for ensuring the resource for the current nuclear power plant until 2026”, he said, adding that this doesn’t cause concerns among anyone.

According to him, consistent steps are implemented particularly for constructing a new quality and new capacity reactor, with new safety guarantees.

“We extended the deadline of the nuclear power plant’s resource for one reason only, in order to have an operating nuclear power plant which provides cheap and sustainable energy, and on the other hand we will have time to design and construct the new reactor, which requires big investments”, he said

He also added that international structures consider Armenia’s experience in re-launching the nuclear power plant, and implementing its quality and safe activity to be almost exemplary.