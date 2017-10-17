Armenian MP positively assesses Sargsyan-Aliyev negotiation results

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Koryun Nahapetyan – chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and security, positively assesses the results of the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents in Geneva.

Koryun Nahapetyan told ARMENPRESS that in previous interviews he said he has no great expectations from the meeting, but added that the results achieved during the meeting can serve as a good base for ensuring certain progress in the future.

“I think taking additional steps for easing tension in the line of contact must have a great affect in near future. You know there is a great tension in the line of contact. Our expectation that the Azerbaijani side must take measures for easing that tension was reflected in the last statement issued by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. In this sense, of course, the meeting results can be considered as positive”, Nahapetyan said.

Commenting on the fact that Azerbaijan has constantly violated the agreements reached during the negotiations, and there is no guarantee that this time it will not take that step, Koryun Nahapetyan said: “First of all it is very important to reach certain agreements. This is not being done easily. This means that both the mediators and the respective agencies of the sides carried out a great work. As a first step, of course, it is necessary to reach an agreement. The second most important step is the maintenance of these agreements. The Armenian side completely implements its commitments, but life showed that the Azerbaijani side can announce something and do completely other thing”.

The lawmaker said the international community and especially the Minsk Group Co-Chairs must be consistent in the implementation of these agreements. “If there is an agreement to take measures to reduce tension in the line of contact, we should see in near future what actions have been made on this path”, he said.

At the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents was held at the residence of the Swiss permanent representative in the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva on October 16. The meeting was attended by Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, as well as the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group – Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk. The meeting was followed by a private meeting of Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev.