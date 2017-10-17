NATO chief welcomes Armenia’s readiness to participate in discussions on peace in Syria

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Armenia’s readiness to participate in discussions on conducting peacekeeping operations in Syria, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting with reporters on October 17 head of the Armenian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Koryun Nahapetyan said during the Assembly’s plenary session he asked a question to the NATO chief on the situation in Syria and the possibilities to carry out peacekeeping actions there.

“We were interested in what directions NATO sees for the implementation of peacekeeping operations in Syria. We have also expressed Armenia’s readiness to actively take part in such discussions which has also been stated by the Armenian President in the UN. The Secretary General presented the situation in Syria, as well as how he sees NATO’s role in conducting peacekeeping operations there. He welcomed our readiness, as well as that of NATO member and other partner states to participate in these discussions”, Koryun Nahapetyan said.

At the same time, the NATO chief said at the moment it is appropriate to carry out peacekeeping operations in Syria within the frames of the UN.