Russia’s Lavrov hopes self-determination trends will not lead to any shocks in Europe

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov hopes that the growing trends towards self-determination will not bring turmoil to Europe, TASS reports.

“I do not know the future consequences of the self-determination trend in Europe”, the minister said in an interview with the website of the Valdai Discussion Club. "I really hope that this will not lead to any shocks in Europe”, he added.