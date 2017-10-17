Russia’s Lavrov hopes self-determination trends will not lead to any shocks in Europe
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov hopes that the growing trends towards self-determination will not bring turmoil to Europe, TASS reports.“I do not know the future consequences of the self-determination trend in Europe”, the minister said in an interview with the website of the Valdai Discussion Club. "I really hope that this will not lead to any shocks in Europe”, he added.
- 14:06 Russia’s Lavrov hopes self-determination trends will not lead to any shocks in Europe
- 13:39 Armenia’s 2018 budget to be directed for ensuring progressive growth of capital expenditures
- 13:36 European lawmakers express deep concern over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems at NATO PA’s session
- 13:25 Canadian Ambassador to Armenia ready to contribute to intensifying mutual visits
- 13:20 Minister Manukyan discusses Armenia-Georgia air line and Kaps reservoir construction financing issues
- 13:18 Armenian delegation, IMF & World Bank officials meet in Washington
- 12:23 President Sargsyan congratulates new President of Kyrgyzstan of assuming office
- 11:51 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for trucks
- 11:48 PM Karapetyan introduced on Vanadzor’s development concept in Lori governorate
- 11:05 Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation to depart for Warsaw on official visit
- 10:34 UN Secretary General welcomes Sargsyan-Aliyev negotiations
- 09:30 Maintaining negotiation process on NK conflict will reduce the risk of military confrontation – Russian expert
- 09:05 European Stocks - 16-10-17
- 09:04 US stocks up - 16-10-17
- 09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-10-17
- 09:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 16-10-17
- 09:00 Oil Prices Up - 16-10-17
- 10.16-20:49 Armenia has never put forward preconditions for NK conflict settlement – senior lawmaker
- 10.16-20:38 Artsakh’s MFA comments on Geneva meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents
- 10.16-20:11 Representatives of Armed Forces of Belarus arrive in Armenia
- 10.16-18:24 President of Armenian parliament meets with heads of parliaments of Cyprus and Ireland
- 10.16-18:11 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-10-17
- 10.16-18:08 Asian Stocks - 16-10-17
- 10.16-17:38 President Sargsyan presents results of Geneva talks at meeting with Armenian community of Switzerland
- 10.16-17:28 Speaker of Armenian parliament meets with heads of parliaments of Egypt and Benin
- 10.16-17:12 Artsakh President’s spokesman is convinced Azerbaijan sooner or later will change its stance
- 10.16-16:44 “Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting took place in constructive atmosphere” – Joint Statement of OSCE MG Co-Chairs and FMs
- 10.16-16:24 President Sargsyan to hold meeting with Armenian community representatives in Geneva
- 10.16-16:01 Sargsyan-Aliyev talks in Geneva are over
- 10.16-15:18 Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents hold private meeting in Geneva
- 10.16-14:51 Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents taking place in favorable conditions for Armenia – political scientist
- 10.16-14:33 Bako Sahakyan approves government’s decision to adopt as a guidance and implement Artsakh Republic President's 2017-2020 program
- 10.16-14:23 Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents begin talks in Geneva
- 10.16-14:18 State Revenue Committee grants ‘law-abiding’ status to another 6 taxpayers
- 10.16-14:13 ARMENPRESS director participates in Sochi session of CIS state media council
10:57, 10.10.2017
Viewed 2642 times Mkhitaryan thanks fans for supporting Armenian team
12:57, 10.10.2017
Viewed 2610 times Armenian side’s stance on NK conflict will never change: Vice Speaker Sharmazanov on possible meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents
13:52, 10.10.2017
Viewed 2234 times Cooperation within CIS has been and remains Russia’s key priority – FM Lavrov
09:05, 10.12.2017
Viewed 2122 times Armenian community of Malaysia makes efforts on preserving own language, faith and culture
12:28, 10.10.2017
Viewed 2100 times Armenian PACE delegation succeeds in changing Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian report