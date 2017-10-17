European lawmakers express deep concern over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems at NATO PA’s session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. During the session of NATO’s parliamentary assembly numerous European lawmakers expressed concern over Turkey’s purchase of S-400 missile systems from Russia, Koryun Nahapetyan – head of the Armenian delegation at NATO PA, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“Parliamentarians of different European countries were deeply concerned that Turkey, being a NATO member, acquires S-400 missile systems from Russia. During the session of defense and security committee, the delegates of the Netherlands and the Great Britain in particular expressed their deep concern over the case”, Nahapetyan said.

The MP said during the plenary session NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg touched upon this topic whose response was quite moderate. “He stated that any member state of NATO decides what additional tools are necessary for its defense system. Stoltenberg said these systems are not in NATO’s air and missile defense systems without any critical points in his remarks. But I want to repeat that many European delegates expressed their deep concern over Turkey’s purchase of S-400 systems”, Nahapetyan said.

NATO PA’s session was held in Bucharest on October 6-9.