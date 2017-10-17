Minister Manukyan discusses Armenia-Georgia air line and Kaps reservoir construction financing issues

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan received the delegation led by German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the financing of several investment programs in energy and water industry fields were discussed.

By attaching importance to the role of the German government and KFW bank in the development, equipment and modernization of Armenia’s energy field, minister Manukyan touched upon the construction programs of Armenia-Georgia high-voltage air line and Kaps reservoir. Highlighting their significance for Armenia’s economy, the minister presented the government’s plan in connection with these programs.

“In order to reduce the pressure on the state debt the government intends to implement certain loan programs ensuring self-financing through the cooperation with public-private sector”, Ashot Manukyan said.

During the meeting the minister answered to questions of the participants, presented in-detail the ways for implementing the abovementioned programs and the expected funding mechanisms. The sides agreed to continue the discussions in future to clarify certain issues linked with the programs.