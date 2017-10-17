Armenian delegation, IMF & World Bank officials meet in Washington

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s finance minister Vardan Aramyan had a meeting in Washington with high level representatives of the World Bank and the IMF on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the two organizations.

The Armenian delegation included Vice-PM Vache Gabrielyan, Central Bank president Arthur Javadyan and other officials.

The delegation namely met with WB Vice President Cyril Muller and WB Executive Director for Dutch Constituency Frank Heemskerk. The meetings focused on the timeline of the “Country Partnership Circle” document preparation, the appropriateness issue of using the “Development Policy Tool” in 2018 and further joint steps for realizing the “Debt for Nature Protection” program.

Meetings also took place with IMF Executive Director Anthony De Lannoy and Middle East and Central Asia Department Director Jihad Azour.

The sides discussed the possible proposal on implementing a new program within the framework of the IMF External Fund Facility tool.

The sides agreed to continue joint efforts on revising Armenian fiscal rules, also in terms of involving new technical assistance from the IMF.