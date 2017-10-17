President Sargsyan congratulates new President of Kyrgyzstan of assuming office

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan congratulated Sooronbay Jeenbekov on being elected as President of Kyrgyzstan.

In a congratulatory message, President Sargsyan wished his Kyrgyz counterpart “success and prosperity in the responsible activity as leader of the state, and to the good people of Kyrgyzstan peace and prosperity.

“I would like to reiterate our interest in further developing the friendly and mutually beneficial Armenian-Kyrgyz relations”, the Armenian president said.

“The good traditions of friendship and mutual respect of the Armenian and Kyrgyz peoples serve as a solid foundation for expanding political dialogue between our states, realizing mutually beneficial economic and cultural-humanitarian programs, and growth of partnership on the sidelines of CSTO, EEU, CIS and other multilateral unions”, President Serzh Sargsyan said.