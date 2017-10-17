Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation to depart for Warsaw on official visit


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan will depart for Poland on official visit on October 18-20, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation includes MPs Armen Ashotyan, Vahan Harutyunyan, Armen Rustamyan, Edmon Marukyan and Karine Poghosyan.



