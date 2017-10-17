Maintaining negotiation process on NK conflict will reduce the risk of military confrontation – Russian expert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The fact of the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents is already welcoming, Stanislav Tarasov – Russian expert in Middle East and Caucasus affairs, told Armenpress commenting on the October 16 meeting of Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev in Geneva.

“The sides should maintain the format of the negotiation process which will reduce the risk of military confrontation. I can say this about the meeting since little information is available. Usually during such level meetings either the agenda is known or there is an information flow on what issues can be discussed which enables the analysts to make comments. In this case before the meeting contradictory statement were made. In particular, president Aliyev said Armenia has accepted certain preconditions, but he didn’t mention what preconditions the talk is about. Armenia highlights the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements. The Co-Chairs in their turn talk about a document the details of which are being discussed. Thus, it’s difficult to make a comment on the background of these contradictory statements”, Stanislav Tarasov said.

Commenting on the border security issues, the expert said it’s easy to talk about these issues, but for that it is necessary to accept the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements, in particular, installing control mechanisms in the border.

“As we saw Azerbaijan doesn’t accept these agreements, it even doesn’t want to discuss that topic. It’s difficult to say whether this time it will accept those agreements, but I, frankly, have doubts”, Stanislav Tarasov said.

At the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents was held at the residence of the Swiss permanent representative in the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva on October 16. The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued a joint statement based on the negotiation results. They stated that the meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere. As a result of negotiations the Presidents agreed to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and take additional steps to reduce tension in the line of contact. The Co-Chairs expressed their satisfaction with these direct talks, which took place after a long interval. They remain ready to work with the sides on mediating a peacefully negotiated settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.