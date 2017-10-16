Representatives of Armed Forces of Belarus arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The working group led by Head of the Supervision Department of the Main Military Inspection of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus will have meetings with the Head of the Internal Audit Department of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and the specialists of the department on October 16-18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, during the meetings the sides will discuss the peculiarities of planning the financial and economic activities in the armed forces, supervision, as well as other issues of bilateral interest.