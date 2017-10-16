Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-10-17

YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.33 drams to 481.32 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.39 drams to 567.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 8.41 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.79 drams to 640.11 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 158.37 drams to 20111.04 drams. Silver price is up by 0.26 drams to 266.17 drams. Platinum price is up by 87.30 drams to 14561.78 drams.