Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-10-17
YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.33 drams to 481.32 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.39 drams to 567.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 8.41 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.79 drams to 640.11 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is up by 158.37 drams to 20111.04 drams. Silver price is up by 0.26 drams to 266.17 drams. Platinum price is up by 87.30 drams to 14561.78 drams.
- 18:11 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-10-17
- 18:08 Asian Stocks - 16-10-17
- 17:38 President Sargsyan presents results of Geneva talks at meeting with Armenian community of Switzerland
- 17:12 Artsakh President’s spokesman is convinced Azerbaijan sooner or later will change its stance
- 16:44 “Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting took place in constructive atmosphere” – Joint Statement of OSCE MG Co-Chairs and FMs
- 16:24 President Sargsyan to hold meeting with Armenian community representatives in Geneva
- 16:01 Sargsyan-Aliyev talks in Geneva are over
- 15:18 Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents hold private meeting in Geneva
- 14:51 Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents taking place in favorable conditions for Armenia – political scientist
- 14:33 Bako Sahakyan approves government’s decision to adopt as a guidance and implement Artsakh Republic President's 2017-2020 program
- 14:23 Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents begin talks in Geneva
- 14:18 State Revenue Committee grants ‘law-abiding’ status to another 6 taxpayers
- 14:13 ARMENPRESS director participates in Sochi session of CIS state media council
- 13:37 Armenian President arrives in Geneva to meet Azerbaijan's Aliyev
- 13:25 EU appoints Toivo Klaar as Special Representative for South Caucasus
- 13:18 44 year old Armenian man gunned down in Moscow in “hit”-style murder
- 13:08 Russian arms supply agreement under new loan aims at strengthening Armenia’s security – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 13:04 Fate of Artsakh cannot be determined without its direct participation – President Bako Sahakyan
- 12:42 Bako Sahakyan convenes consultation on main provisions of Artsakh Republic President’s 2017- 2020 Program
- 12:20 Armenia’s Yeva drama included in 2018 Oscars Best Foreign Film initial list
- 12:18 Armenian finance minister continues meetings in Washington D.C.
- 12:09 Orca Symphony by Serj Tankian to premier in Armenia
- 11:10 Indestructible Brotherhood 2017 CSTO military exercises commence in Kazakhstan
- 11:09 China respects the development path chosen by any CIS state
- 10:39 Belarus to host Junior Eurovision 2018 Song Contest
- 10:10 China ready for cooperation with EAEU countries
- 09:56 Armenia is one of China’s foreign policy priorities – Beijing MFA official
- 10.14-17:06 President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 25th anniversary of 8th separate motorized brigade named after Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan
- 10.14-15:43 We live in the warmest, most beautiful and unique city – Armenian Premier’s address on Yerevan’s Day
- 10.14-14:33 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in starting lineup of Manchester United
- 10.14-14:16 President Sargsyan visits agricultural exhibition “Armprodexpo”
- 10.14-13:57 Armenian MoD peacekeeping unit departs for Kazakhstan
- 10.14-13:52 President Sargsyan congratulates Governor General of Canada
- 10.14-13:23 Situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line relatively calm
- 10.14-13:13 Armenia has important role in ensuring regional security – Iran’s Majlis speaker
10:57, 10.10.2017
Viewed 2453 times Mkhitaryan thanks fans for supporting Armenian team
12:57, 10.10.2017
Viewed 2358 times Armenian side’s stance on NK conflict will never change: Vice Speaker Sharmazanov on possible meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents
14:25, 10.09.2017
Viewed 2148 times U.S. and Turkey mutually suspend visa services
17:16, 10.09.2017
Viewed 2106 times Armenian MP calls at PACE to disclose Hungary-Azerbaijan corruption deal on selling Ramil Safarov
12:30, 10.09.2017
Viewed 2054 times NATO's James Appathurai to visit Georgia