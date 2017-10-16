Artsakh President’s spokesman is convinced Azerbaijan sooner or later will change its stance

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Official Stepanakert attaches importance to the meetings organized at Armenian and Azerbaijani level, Davit Babayan – spokesperson of the President of Artsakh, told Armenpress commenting on the October 16 meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents in Geneva.

“This is, in fact, the highest level which enables to discuss the most complex issues, make decisions and maintain all those agreements that are being reached. Traditionally, two major group of issues are being discussed during these meetings: the first group of issues relate to the overall settlement – peaceful settlement, stability and maintenance of peace, OSCE Minsk Group format, and the second group concerns more concrete issues. These are the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements and the implementation of respective steps here. Of course, Baku hinders this process, but these are the issues that should be in the agenda”, Davit Babayan said, attaching also importance to the fact that superpowers are engaged in these meetings, in this case the three co-chair countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

“Of course, I would like certain steps to be taken on installation of concrete mechanisms”, Babayan said.

As for the change of Azerbaijan’s stance, Babayan said long time is needed for that.

“Concrete stance and steps are needed by the international community, but I think that sooner or later this will happen”, the Artsakh President’s spokesman said, adding that at the moment a priority is given to maintenance of stability and peace in the region.

At the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents was held at the residence of the Swiss permanent representative in the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva on October 16. The meeting was attended by Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, as well as the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group – Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk. The meeting was followed by a private meeting of Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev.