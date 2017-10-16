President Sargsyan to hold meeting with Armenian community representatives in Geneva

GENEVA, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. After the talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Geneva, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited the Armenian Embassy in Switzerland where he will have a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community, Armenian President’s spokesperson Vladimir Hakobyan said, reports Armenpress.

At the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents was held at the residence of the Swiss permanent representative in the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva on October 16. The meeting was attended by Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, as well as the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group – Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk. The meeting was followed by a private meeting of Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev.